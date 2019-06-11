HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain that's been in the state since Monday evening is expected to wrap up around noon on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney warned drivers Tuesday morning that the roads were wet and some of the heavier showers were reducing visibility.
"Please keep your speeds down," Haney said. "Weather conditions will improve nicely by this afternoon as the cold front moves away to the east of New England."
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Haney said the rain should be gone by late morning.
"Then the sky will become mostly sunny during the afternoon," he said. "Plus, a drier northwesterly breeze will develop, and the humidity will begin to drop."
Highs for Tuesday should reach between 75 and 80 degrees.
The combination of clear skies, lessening winds and the arrival of dry air will pave the way for a significant temperature drop.
Overnight lows are expected to range anywhere from 47 to 55 degrees.
Wednesday is shaping up to be a good day with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees.
Clouds arrive after midnight in advance of an unsettled Thursday.
"A storm system and a warm front will move up the coast on Thursday," Haney said. "Therefore, we can expect periods of rain."
Some late day thunder is also possible as the front moves closer to Connecticut.
The storm moves away by Thursday night and dier air will prevail.
Scattered showers are possible on Friday, but most of the day should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
