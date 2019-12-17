WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 91 in the Wallingford/Meriden area was wet on Tuesday morning as a storm brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to parts of the state.
AAA warned drivers that a storm like this can be deceptive.
It asked drivers to drive defensively.
“AAA wants drivers to change their driving behaviors with the weather and that change can happen very quickly," said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson. "It can happen when you are driving from a hill town to a city or something like that.”
