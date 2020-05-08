HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A possibility exists for some rain, wet snow and record cold to start the Mother's Day weekend.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said after a clear and dry start to Friday, clouds will roll in my mid-morning and the afternoon ahead of a storm system.
Temperatures Friday will peak between 55 and 60 degrees.
"Rain becomes likely by this evening, then rain will mix with or change to wet snow especially in the higher elevations tonight," Dixon said.
This is when the system's center will track very close to the coast of Southern New England and the atmosphere aloft will rapidly turn colder.
Any accumulation of snow will be minor. There may be perhaps a coating to 2 inches in some spots.
Isolated rain and wet snow showers are possible during Saturday afternoon.
"Otherwise, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon (at times more clouds than sun) as cold air aloft battles with the strong May sunshine," Dixon said.
May 9 is the date of the latest measurable snowfall on record for the greater Hartford area. It was on that day in 1977 when 1.3 inches of snow was measured at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
The other issue on Saturday will be the potential for record cold.
"It will be cold and windy," Dixon said. "Highs only in the 40s. With the wind, it will feel much chillier."
The record for the coldest high temperature for May 9 is 45 degrees, set in 1972. The record low is 28 degrees, set in 1956.
While, temperatures will likely remain above the record low, they could struggle to reach 45 degrees during the afternoon.
Mother's Day itself looks much better.
"In the wake of the storm system that brings rain/snow/wind to CT, we will still have a chilly west-northwest breeze. Morning lows will range from 30-35 and despite abundant sunshine, highs will only be in the 50s," Dixon said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
