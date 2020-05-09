HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A possibility exists for some rain, wet snow and record cold to start the Mother's Day weekend.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said Saturday won’t be the most pleasant of days.
An intensifying storm will move rapidly northward into the Canadian Maritimes.
"You then should expect varying amounts of clouds and sunshine, with the possibility of a passing rain or wet snow shower. The day will not be a washout. In fact, most of the day will be dry," explained Cameron.
The big weather issues will be the wind and the potential for record cold.
The air will feel more like March! Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s.
A strong west to northwest wind will make it feel even colder. Gusts to 40-45 mph are possible.
Wind chills will be in the 20s Saturday morning, and they will be in the 30s during the afternoon.
Tomorrow will be a much better day!
It will be breezy and cool, but the sky will be mostly sunny.
Morning lows will range from 30-35, but temperatures are expected to rise very close to 60 degrees during the afternoon.
Although warmer than Saturday, this high of near 60 will still be cooler than average.
The normal high for May 10th is 70 degrees. The record low for The Greater Hartford area for May 10th is 28 degrees, set in 1947.
The record low for Bridgeport is 31 degrees, set in 1966.
"Those records will only be challenged if the wind drops off early Sunday morning. At this point, we don’t expect that to happen. However, I would certainly refrain from planting any tender vegetation like tomatoes, peppers, and eggplants. It is still too early," said Cameron.
Another storm system will bring clouds and rain to the state on Monday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.