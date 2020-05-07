HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A possibility exists for some wet snow and record cold to start the Mother's Day weekend.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Friday will start out nice with sunny skies.
"However, clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon in advance of the next storm system," Haney said. "Rain will develop during the late afternoon or evening, then it will mix with or change to wet snow in the higher elevations of the state [Friday] night."
The storm, at that point, is expected to track very close to southern New England. The atmosphere will turn colder.
Temperatures for Friday will reach highs between 55 and 60 degrees. However, they'll drop into the 30s by late Friday night. They could flirt with the freezing threshold in the Litchfield Hills.
"The steady rain and wet snow will end by [Saturday] morning, but more showers of rain and wet snow are likely during the afternoon," Haney said.
The sun could make an appearance, but there will be plenty of clouds throughout the day.
"The storm could deposit a light accumulation of snow in the hills," Haney said. "Elsewhere, there will be little or no snow accumulation."
May 9 is the date of the latest measurable snowfall on record for the greater Hartford area. It was on that day in 1977 when 1.3 inches of snow was measured at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
"The other issue on Saturday will be the potential for record cold," Haney said. "Highs will only be in the mid-to-upper 40s and that will happen with the wind gusting to 40 mph or higher."
The record for the coldest high temperature for May 9 is 45 degrees, set in 1972. The record low is 28 degrees, set in 1956.
While, temperatures will likely remain above the record low, they could struggle to reach 45 degrees during the afternoon.
"However, it is possible the temperature will be above 45 degrees at midnight Friday night going into Saturday," Haney explained. "That would keep the record from being tied or broken."
Mother's Day itself on Sunday looks much better.
Temperatures will start out in the 30s, but rise into the 50s. It's also expected to be sunny.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
