HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – It’s springtime in Connecticut, which used to mean it’s also tick season, but with recent mild winters, scientists and doctors say ticks could possibly be with us year-round.
Researchers say the tick population is increasing and the state is monitoring new species.
Experts at the Connecticut Experimental Agricultural Station say the climate is partly to blame. Scientists say it appears this year will be wet and warm, and this combination is the perfect condition for ticks.
The state reports it had around 400 tick reports last April. This April, there have been more than 1,00 reports.
Some of the new species include the Lone Star Tick, the Gulf Coast Tick, and Asian Longhorn Tick.
“When we’re not in the woods, I’ll wear shots and short sleeves, but in the woods, I try to keep it long-sleeved,” said Kevin Laudano.
Ticks are not only in the woods, but even in front and backyards.
A doctor said if you’re going to be out for a long time, be sure to cover up and use bug repellent spray with ingredients like DEET. When you get home, check yourself and throw your clothes in the dryer for 20 minutes, which should kill any tick that might have latched onto your clothes.
If you discover a tick, click here to submit it for testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.