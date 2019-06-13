WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- This week marks the end of the school year for many towns across the state.
Several communities are holding graduation ceremonies on Thursday, however the wet weather is impacting them.
In West Hartford, Hall and Conard high schools have moved graduation ceremonies to their gymnasiums.
The same goes for Southington and the Lyme-Old Lyme graduations.
Rain fell across the state on Thursday morning. It’s expected to end by mid-afternoon, Meteorologist Mark Dixon said, however there could be spotty showers this evening.
Southington High School can seat upwards of 5,000 people each year when it holds graduation on the football field.
However, now that it has moved inside, fewer seats are available.
“Even though it looked like it might be possible earlier in the day today, every piece of information that we had when we were the making the decision showed that the possibility of having rain right about the time we were outside, after we had everything set up, just dictated that we just simply couldn’t take the chance," said Southington's Superintendent of Schools Timothy Connellan.
He added that the ceremony requires a lot of electrical equipment.
Windsor’s graduation ceremony will be held at the Bushnell Theater at 5 p.m.
Several other towns are holding graduation ceremonies today:
Colchester Bacon Academy, 6pm, gymnasium
Cheshire, Cheshire High School, TBD due to weather, 6:30 PM
Middlebury, Pomperaug High School, Pomperaug High Gymnasium, 6:30 PM
Nathan Hale-Ray High School in East Haddam, 6pm, gymnasium
Terryville High School, 7pm, location TBA
Tolland High School, 6pm, gymnasium
Stafford High School, 6pm, gymnasium
Waterbury, Kennedy High School, Palace Theater 8 PM
Waterbury, Arts Magnet School, Palace Theater 3 PM
