HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The end of the week has been wet and a wintry mix is possible over the weekend.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the Friday morning commute was bit rainy for many drivers.
"This is a very weak storm system and it won’t last very long," Haney said. "Rain will taper off to spotty drizzle [Friday] afternoon."
Temperatures may reach into the 40s.
A stronger storm system arrives on Saturday with more rain.
"The steadiest and heaviest rain will likely fall in the afternoon and evening," Haney said.
High temperatures should be limited to the 40s.
"Rain will change to a wintry mix or snow late [Saturday] night as colder air gets drawn into the system," Haney said. "Lows will be close to freezing."
It will be chilly with highs in the upper-30s and lower-40s.
"Snow or a wintry mix will linger into Sunday morning, but the precipitation should end quickly since the storm will be progressive," Haney said.
Any accumulation of snow should be minor.
Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny with highs in the 30s and lower 40s.
"There is going to be a strong northwesterly wind throughout the day, and it could gust to 40 mph," Haney said. "This will keep wind chills in the upper teens and 20s."
The next chance for wintry precipitation could come Tuesday into Wednesday; however, the models are again suggesting different scenarios.
A coastal storm will spread snow or a wintry mix into the state by Tuesday evening.
The wintry precipitation will be become steadier and heavier Tuesday night and it could linger into Wednesday morning.
"It is still to early to forecast snowfall accumulations, but some accumulation appears likely," Haney said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
