WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It’s unfortunate for this festive time of year, but the weather is washing out some fun events that were planned for the weekend.
The annual Halloween Stroll and Trunk or Treat in Blue Back Square in West Hartford is scheduled for Saturday.
Anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 people dress up and trick or treat along the businesses.
But a coastal storm is coming in and event organizers around the state are making tough decisions to work around the weather or cancel all together.
“The kids could come by, get candy,” said Katherine Santiago, Kennedy’s Barber Club.
Kennedy’s Barber Club is on the list to pass out treats this Saturday for Blue Back Square’s Halloween Stroll and Trunk or Treat.
“It sounds exciting, it sounds adventurous for the kids to be able to come out in the community somewhere safe to trick or treat and have fun,” said Santiago.
The event could be a wash out.
Santiago is a mom herself to two-year-old Gem and says the weather could be too much for little kids.
“Depending on the weather, depending on if I’m going to bring her out or not. I don’t want her to get sick in the rain or crazy weather,” said Santiago.
The storm is pulling the plug on other events around the state as well.
The Southington Drive-In Halloween Festival is cancelled.
In Simsbury, the Richman Spooktacular Chili Challenge says the winds forecasted are too much for vendors, tents, and cooking equipment.
Even the Vintage Motorcar Series is cancelled.
Over in Somers, Sonny’s Place may have to cancel their Hayride of Horror on Saturday.
“If it does rain Saturday we’re still open. We have all of our indoor activities. We’ve got a zombie virtual reality game, we’ve got laser tag, we’ve got the arcade and the carousel here,” said Chris Shaw, General Manager of Sonny’s Place.
Shaw says hayrides are looking good for Friday and Sunday.
“We’re very dependent on weather so we’re used to a little mishap with the weather here and there it happens and you do the best you can with it,” said Shaw.
As for the Halloween event at Blue Back Square, the organizers are waiting until Friday morning to make a final decision.
