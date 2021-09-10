WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- As we look back on the events of Sept. 11, 2001 this week, there’s a special exhibit that's been installed at the Wethersfield Historical Society.
On March 21, 1970, Dick Keane and Judy Murphy started a marital journey that would last for 31 years.
Unfortunately, on Sept. 11, 2001, their time together was cut short.
Dick, who lived with his family in Wethersfield, was killed that day in the terrorist attack on our nation.
“Dick was in tower one in the World Trade Center, and he was above the area where the plane hit, so nobody above the 96th floor, I believe, got out, and what was he doing there, he was there for a meeting which he was so excited about because it was with Marsh McLennan and it was called Marsh Excellence, and he was invited to be a part of this new initiative he was so excited about it,” his wife Judy explained.
She went on to say that morning she didn’t realize he was going to be in the World Trade Center.
“I thought he was in the Midtown office, which is where he usually went, but he always loved going to the World Trade centers because they were so exciting and fun just to be there you know,” she said.
It's been 20 years since that awful day, and Judy Keane has been a busy woman over the past two decades.
“We created the 9-11 Memorial Sports Center in town. It's at an old school on Greenfield Street. Half of the building is the community center and half of the building is our 9-11 sports center which is used all day long,” Judy explained.
She added that Wethersfield lost three people on Sept. 11, 2001.
The 9/11 exhibit includes many of Keane’s personal items, as well as items from other people.
“A lot of the items are my own, items that people either gave me, and people were very generous, they'd find something someplace, they would share it with me, or items that I purchased that I came in contact with, you know, we have things from flags, to these are my very special treasures the artifacts from 9-11, there's pins there's books and some art work from children as well,” she said.
The exhibit is located at 200 Main St., in Old Wethersfield.
“I'm hoping that many people will come through the exhibit while it's here until Sept. 30, and we're working on getting school groups to come through as well. I think it's a good thing for people to see these items that will trigger remembrances for many, and if not, if they were too young, if they weren't even born, then maybe to show them the support of the community,” Judy said.
The Richard M. Keane Foundation would like to keep its mission of education and service to the community going strong, and for that they need funds.
If you would like to help, check out the website by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.