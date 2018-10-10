HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A person has died after being hit by a car on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford.
Part of Wethersfield Avenue is closed for the investigation.
Police said the person was hit while in the area of 521 Wethersfield Ave., just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
The road is closed between Meadow Street and Preston Street, and is expected to remain closed for several hours into the evening.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
The person has not been identified at this time.
No further details were immediately available.
