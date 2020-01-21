WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Wethersfield High School is mourning the loss of beloved teacher.
Andrew Nicholas spent two decades educating Wethersfield’s children.
“He certainly made his mark, was inclusive of everyone and he definitely had an indelible mark on Wethersfield,” said Superintendent Michael Emmett, Wethersfield Schools.
School officials say Nicholas, who spent 20 years educating the students who walked the walls of Wethersfield High School, died suddenly over the weekend. The impact of the news rippled across the town.
“You’re talking generations of lives. He’s been here for 20 years, so you have 20 years of students who had the opportunity to share in his life and that carries forward in the community,” said Gary Evans, Wethersfield Town Manager.
Nicholas, who many called “Mr. Nick”, taught English and drama. His first five years were spent in Windsor Locks, but the majority of his contributions were made to Wethersfield and they went beyond the classroom and into the real world.
“He was the guru for international trips. He provided our students with great experiences throughout Europe,” Emmett said.
Most recently, Nicholas proposed a trip to Greece for students. It’s unclear if that will go on.
Counselors are on site and will be at the school as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.