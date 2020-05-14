WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A Wethersfield Town Council meeting has gained publicity for all the wrong reasons.
During a Zoom meeting on Monday night about the town’s budget, council member Brooks Parker unknowingly said some choice words.
On Thursday, Mayor Michael Rell told Channel 3 that Parker resigned.
What started as a Zoom meeting about budget concerns quickly transitioned to a reminder that you never know who can hear what you’re saying.
“Is if bad if I tell you that I’m watching a town budget meeting and trying to do my taxed at the same time,” Parker said during the meeting.
Another member told Parker he may want to put his microphone on mute, but that didn’t happen.
“I don’t care about the [expletive] needs of the budget,” Parker said.
The Wethersfield Democratic Town Committee immediately responded to Councilor Parker’s actions saying in a statement to Wethersfield Mayor Michael Rell, “It is with complete disgust that we ask you, Mayor Rell, for an apology to the full citizenship of Wethersfield and for the resignation of Wethersfield Town Councilor Brooks Parker for not only his language at last night’s budget session, but more significantly, his lack of regard for the challenging budget process especially in these very difficult times.”
Parker had apologized to Rell for his actions and Rell accepted his apology, choose to use this lapse in judgement as a learning experience.
The Wethersfield Town Council had a meeting on Wednesday afternoon, and it started with an apology with Parker about his behavior on Monday.
Rell said out of the seven or eight calls he received from the community about Parker’s actions, only one was pushing for Parker to resign.
To see the town council meeting, click here.
(2) comments
Cheating lying and stealing are ok for politicians but don’t you dare use the F word. Leave that for the rappers to use.
What does rap music have to do with this article? Absolutely nothing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.