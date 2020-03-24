WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – COVID-19 has hit the Department of Motor Vehicles in Wethersfield.
Channel 3 learned six employees have been infected there and the building remains open.
A DMV executive says when the first positive case was discovered, the entire building was shut down for 48 hours for disinfecting.
The official also says infected workers have not been at the office since March 10 and everyone who can work from home is doing so.
The DMV says registrations and CDL licenses still need to be processed and call that work “essential.”
The DMV union is calling the building “unsafe.”
(2) comments
Nice editing! We all needed a good laugh
Please check the spelling in this article. “Sh*t” was used instead of “shut”.
