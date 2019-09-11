WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – As the country remembers 9/11, there are towns still mourning the loss of their own.
Wethersfield lost three people the day of the Twin Towers attack.
For the Keane family, Judy Keane wanted to keep her husband Richard’s memory alive. So, they started the “Wethersfield 9/11 Memorial Sports Center,” which is at the community center.
It opened in 2008 and outside sits a piece of steel from one of the towers.
Inside, a display case holds a plaque honoring the three victims, along with pictures.
The Keane Foundation sponsors after-school enrichment programs at five elementary schools and the middle school, where students can learn about science and art.
“It’s devastating, the loss and the way it all happened is very devastating, but the good thing is we have children who are going to benefit with all we are doing in town,” Judy said.
Along with Judy, Richard left behind five sons.
If you would like to help continue these activities for kids, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.