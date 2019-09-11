WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- In Wethersfield, residents may be noticing their campaign lawn signs missing.
It wasn’t stolen, but the mayor may have actually taken it down.
She’s collecting Democratic signs that support her because she said they were put up too early.
Wethersfield Mayor Amy Bello reached out to her constituents on Facebook asking them to take the signs down until Oct. 1.
“Democrat signs were up early this year in preparation for the September primary that was cancelled. I'll drive around later in the week and collect any I still see out,” Bello said.
The mayor says the Democrats have a long-standing agreement with the Republican party that they won't put out signs until Oct. 1 for the regular election in November.
The chairperson for the Republican party said he’s been in touch with the Democrats and they told him the signs will be taken down on Wednesday, and he’s taking their word for that.
While some don’t put signs out on their front lawns, they understand why it’s done.
“I've never put political signs out on my lawn but I feel they are good for publicity for the candidates so their names get out and people can research them,” said voter Kathleen Maher.
The Republicans also said they’ve seen fewer signs as the week has gone on, saying there were more on Monday.
