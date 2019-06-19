WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Freight trains are rolling again in Wethersfield, but not everyone is on board with the sound of the horns.
One mom posted on Facebook to say the noise is derailing nap times for her children, and others chimed in saying it concerns them too.
Jenn Downey insists she’s not against the trains, as they live about a quarter mile down the track.
However, it’s when the trains air-horn blasts for the grade crossing, it wakes her little ones.
“My biggest thing was the schedule with having children, young children who require naps during the day, and are in bed between 7 and 7:30 p.m.,” Downey said.
The rail line butts up to her backyard, some 300 feet away.
The freight service, which stopped 10 years ago, resumed this month, but its the horn blast interruptions that are disturbing.
After Downey posted about it on Facebook, she found that others in the area were complaining about the same thing.
“We weren’t really worried about it. It wasn’t something we thought that all of a sudden after a decade they would start running a train again,” Downey said.
In a statement, Connecticut Southern Spokesperson Mike Williams said, “operations of short freight railroads, such as the Connecticut Southern, are dictated by the service needs of their customers and by access to the large national railroads with which they interchange freight, both of which are subject to constant change.”
He added that at least two trains per day run on the Wethersfield tracks at 10mph.
As far as the regulations go, it’s not up to the town but the Federal Rail Administration and CT Dept. of Transportation.
“I’m not against the train, I just think it’s unacceptable and irresponsible of a company not to have a schedule for when they’re going to be running,” Downey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.