WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Facebook post has caused concern for some Wethersfield parents this week.
Some went so far as to keep their kids home.
There are more police patrols that have been put around the schools, but parents are looking for something more long term.
Wethersfield’s superintendent sent a letter to parents yesterday.
“It seemed like just a very general letter,” said Kerri Lynn O’Neill.
The letter addressed what was found to be a “non-threatening” Facebook post that mentioned the Highcrest School.
“I think we shouldn’t wait for something to happen and I think it’s necessary and I’m not going to send my daughter back to school until something is done,” said O’Neill.
O’Neill says she isn’t the only parent that has kept their kid home after finding the post herself.
“Disturbing contents in there but at the end of it he hashtags Sandy Hook and Wethersfield. And when you hashtag something that is to promote and to draw attention to something and somebody with this state of mind I think that is a threat and I think we as a community should be alarmed,” said O’Neill.
Police were notified and looked into it, but legally there isn’t much they found that could be done.
“There are a lot of people that are very concerned and I understand their concern. I truly do, unfortunately it’s a situation where the police really can’t do much about it because it falls under the freedom of speech kind of scenario,” said Chief James Cetran, Wethersfield Police Department.
The person that made the post does not have a history of violence, but a couple of years ago he was arrested for harassment.
“This individual who is causing the ruckus, pretty much sits in a basement somewhere on a computer and writes a lot of stuff that is really hard to understand. It almost sounds like gibberish,” Cetran said.
Police did step up patrols around the schools, but O’Neill says security was lackluster when she went to a school concert this week, and the school systems response has not been reassuring.
“Frustrating, upsetting, I haven’t slept in three nights,” O’Neill said.
She and others would like to see more officers in the schools but Cetran says it simply isn’t in the budget.
“We can’t have an officer in every school and I think that would be close to cost prohibitive,” said Cetran.
Cetran says until any new information comes to light they can’t do much, but he says his patrols will be alert.
