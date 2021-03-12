WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A longtime Wethersfield police sergeant got a parade for his 90th birthday.
Retired Sgt. Frank Ragonese turns 90 on Saturday.
On Friday morning, the Wethersfield Police Department organized a drive-by parade to honor Ragonese.
More than 100 people turned out to wish him a happy birthday.
"This is such an honor. I just appreciate this so much," Ragonese said.
Wethersfield Police Chief James Cetran, who worked with Ragonese for about a decade, said he was an incredible officer who served with a smile.
“He always treated you as a friend, in fact that was his legacy he was a friend to everybody. He did community policing before community policing was even thought of,” Cetran said.
Ragonese was so beloved by the community that he was nicknamed ‘Officer Friendly.’
His son Tom said nobody deserves an honor like this more.
“I can’t believe the amount of people that turned out, it just shows you the amount of folks that he touched in his 90 years,” Tom Ragonese said.
Frank said everyone who came out on Friday ensured that this birthday was one he will never forget.
“I love them for the way they’re treating me. I can’t appreciate it more,” he said.
