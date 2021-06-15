WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- The Wethersfield police chief is facing termination in a hearing Tuesday night.

Chief James Cetran has been on the force for 47 years, but was recently placed on administrative leave and asked to retire.

Before the hearing on Tuesday, Cetran’s Attorney Rachel Baird said she plans to argue that the town doesn’t have just cause to terminate the chief.

Last November, the town said it suspended Cetran for two months for “insubordination” with an internal investigation.

When he returned, he announced his retirement set for Aug. 31.

Last month, Cetran rescinded his retirement.

Now, the town is in the process of finding a new police chief, saying Cetran is breaching his agreement with Wethersfield by withdrawing his retirement.

Baird said the chief rescinded his retirement agreement because the town breached the contract first.

“The town breached ‘paragraph two’ of this retirement agreement, which said that Chief Cetran could come back to work, run his department according to the law procedures and past precedent, and keep the town manager apprised of what was going on, but that didn’t happen. He came back and the town manager continued to harass him, continued to interfere with internal affairs investigations,” Baird said.

Certran has been Wethersfield chief for 18 years.

During the hearing, the town could decide to terminate him, keep him on, or table the decision for another day.

Baird says they plan to appeal if they terminate him.

The hearing starts at 7 p.m.

