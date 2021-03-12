WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A longtime Wethersfield police sergeant is getting a parade for his 90th birthday.
Retired Sgt. Frank Ragonese turns 90 on Saturday.
On Friday, the Wethersfield Police Department said that it organized a drive-by parade.
It's happening at 9:30 a.m.
Police said it start on Hang Dog Lane near Maple Street
