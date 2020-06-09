WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – These are some of the most difficult times as communities everywhere are struggling with racial tensions.
Wethersfield is one of those communities.
One of their officers shot and killed an 18-year-old. That officer was cleared of any wrong doing, but the scars remain.
That tragedy and the death of George Floyd has created an even stronger demand for change.
“You can say we are scared because you don’t know,” said Izolda Miranda of New Britain.
Fear is how Izolda Miranda feels about what’s taking place. As a woman of colors, she’s more concerned about her son.
“You have to talk, you have to prepare so you can go outside,” Miranda said.
Wethersfield is a community healing from a police shooting. Anthony Vega Crus was shot and killed by Officer Layau Eulizier. It happened a little more than a year ago.
It started as a traffic stop, then a chase, then the officer ended up firing at the car on the Silas Deane Highway after the officer said the car was coming aft him.
“I felt the officer fired his weapon because he thought his life was in danger,” said Police Chief James Cetran, Wethersfield Police Department.
An investigation by the state’s attorney found the officer was justified in firing and in the after, Chief Cetran had open discussions with his officers about what happened and if anything could have been done differently.
But Eulizier, the only Black officer in the Wethersfield Police Department, decided to resign.
“He felt he wasn’t supported very well, and the criticism brought onto the department, he felt responsibility for that. Overall, he was a good officer who wanted to do his job,” Chief Cetran said.
The death of Floyd has reopened old wounds. The police shooting and the department has come under fire, accused of racial profiling, but Chief Cetran and even experts say results from the studies are flawed.
Wethersfield is one of many communities where people are calling for change. A rally was held on Friday and was mostly peaceful, but there was some anger.
“People are starting to realize this doesn’t just happen once in a while. It’s happening more and more,” said Wethersfield Mayor Michael Rell.
Wethersfield Mayor Michael Rell says we must be aware and learn.
“With awareness, we find the need to be educate. I want to be educated. I would like to educate the residents the same way. The police are here to serve and protect,” Rell said.
Chief Cetran is concerned many police officers who are good and care about what they’re doing will face backlash.
“One of my fears is that they won’t put themselves in harm’s way every day and they won’t do their job and eventually, we are going to have a lot of lawlessness around,” Chief Cetran said.
Chief Cetran has talked to his officers about what took place in Minneapolis. He’s encouraged them to treat everyone with respect and if they see officers engaging in any kind of police brutality, they must speak out.
“It might get worse before it gets better, but the key to the whole thing is unity,” said Anthony Christie of Hartford.
Many cities and towns, including Wethersfield, are all looking at ways to make things better and there many not be one simple solution, but having more training, more accountability, and respect may be a good place to start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.