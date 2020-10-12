WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for suspects who smashed vehicle windows in Wethersfield on Saturday morning.
According to police, they responded to Fairway Drive around 7:45 a.m.
Surveillance video from an apartment complex, which police released on Monday, showed the suspects around 6:30 a.m. They were driving what's believed to be a 2017 black Honda Pilot that was stolen from Enfield on Oct. 1.
Anyone with information or video footage from other surveillance cameras in the area is asked to contact Wethersfield police.
