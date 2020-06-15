WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A road rage incident closed down a section of I-91 in Wethersfield on Monday.
Wethersfield police said around 11 a.m., two cars were traveling southbound on the highway near Dillon Stadium in Hartford when a road rage incident began.
Police said two cars exited I-91 southbound at exit 26 and both the drivers of the cars got out of their vehicles.
The cars involved were described as a blue Nissan Pathfinder and another vehicle described as a black pickup truck with a chrome toolbox.
The driver of the Nissan told police he noticed the driver of the truck had a black long gun. The driver then said he heard gun shots and was struck in the leg.
The black pickup truck is thought to have gotten back on I-91 southbound at a high rate of speed. The driver is described as a white man with a shaved head and a mustache that ran down both sides of his mouth to his chin.
The victim received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information about the black pickup truck or the driver is asked to contact Wethersfield police at 860-721-2865.
