WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Some people who live in Wethersfield’s historic district are raising concerns about potential plans for an area where two homes were demolished.
Last week, two homes on Middletown Avenue were knocked down.
The demolition was approved by Wethersfield’s Historic District Commission.
A developer, who owns a restaurant supply company, bought the lots so he can potentially expand his commercial piece of property.
However, neighbors said they have a problem after they heard the developer is looking to put a restaurant/bar at the end of the property.
Some neighbors said that would negatively impact the community and street in general, and have stated a petition.
In order for the developer to do this, he’s asking the town to change the zoning from residential to commercial.
The area sits on the corner of Maple Street, also known as Route 3, and Middletown Avenue.
Right now, the housing lots are zoned residential, so that potential change would have to go to a vote.
According to letters the developer sent the town, he says "the zone change is needed to provide additional parking for #24 Maple Street."
That's the restaurant supply company.
Letters continue to say “the zone change will also allow more landscaping/green space and additional storm water management."
Neighbors have signed a petition against the zoning change and have made their voices heard at meetings.
They said if this moves forward, the change will decrease home values and add more traffic. They also said there are a lot of children in the area and that a restaurant doesn’t belong there.
“His restaurant bar is a great concept but it should be on the Silas Deane Highway or Berlin Turnpike, somewhere that's commercially zoned district not in a residential neighborhood,” said Brian Malicki, of Wethersfield.
Channel 3 reached out to the historic district and the developer but hasn’t received a response yet.
A meeting on the issue is being held Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
The town planner says a vote is expected.
