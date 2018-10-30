WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - If you live in Wethersfield or maybe you're just driving through, you might be stopping at more of these railroad crossings soon.
Some railroads that haven't been used in decades, will soon be put to use, and work is already underway for that to happen.
Trees are being taken down in Wethersfield and some residents have something to say about it.
It's a popular intersection in Wethersfield. Route 3 near the Silas Deane Highway and Spring Street.
If you’re driving this way, don't be caught off guard if you see freight trains on these tracks.
“It kept getting louder and louder. I looked out my window and saw a full-size tree, 20 to 25 feet tall tip over and I’m like what is that,” said Laura Knott-Twine.
People who live along these train tracks noticed trees being taken down on Monday.
On Tuesday, our cameras captured a crew doing just that.
For Laura Knott-Twine, she says what crews left behind isn't sitting well with many.
“Tree trunks, limbs, nothing tidy about it. We just reseeded this area a week and a half ago, if they have the right, they also have the responsibly to clean their neighbor’s area they messed up,” said Knott-Twine.
Another neighbor told us it looked like snow yesterday as wood chips sprayed on their car ports from the tree removal.
Our cameras caught the tree removal with cars parked in a lot just a few feet away.
The machine was kicking up tree bark on cars and in the parking lot, another worker was blowing the debris back on the grass.
A woman at the back of her car, put something in her trunk and a tree in the background is being pulled down by the machine.
On the side of the machine it says, "keep 300 feet away" but cars were much closer than that.
The state owns this land but P & W Railroad leases it from the state.
So, it's their job to maintain it, which is why they cleared all those trees and they'll also be replacing 12,000 railroad ties.
This railroad has always been considered active, but it hasn't been used in decades.
The mayor tells us the trains carrying freight will be heading from Middletown through Wethersfield and into Hartford.
While we don't know when trains will start running or how frequent they will pass through, many of these residents hope this work is a little better.
“This is our entrance way. This is how we come home and we don't want to come home to this mess and I feel like there's an obligation to this,” said Knott-Twine.
The Department of Transportation is involved saying they plan to meet with P & W Railroad a few times to discuss plans and to notify the public.
We called P & W Railroad, but our calls weren't returned today.
