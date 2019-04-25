WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The demand for answers from family, friends and activists after the police-involved shooting death of teen in Wethersfield continued on Thursday.
State police released the names of the two officers involved.
They said Wethersfield Officer Layau Eulizier fired his weapon at unarmed 18-year-old Anthony Jose Vega Cruz on Saturday.
Officer Peter Salvatore was also on the scene, but did not fire his weapon, police revealed.
Both were placed on leave.
Dash cam video of the incident may be released at some point this week.
Police said they tried to pull Cruz over on the Silas Deane Highway because the plates on the vehicle he was driving didn't match the car. They thought the vehicle may have been stolen.
Police said Cruz hit one of the police cruisers and was driving toward the officer, and that's when he started firing his weapon.
He died days later in the hospital.
The female passenger inside the car spoke to Channel 3 on Thursday.
Stephanie Santiago is demanding more information as to why officers didn't use another tactic.
"They could've just told him to stop. The cop just ran in front of the car and shot him in the head. They could've shot him somewhere else," Santiago said.
She said Cruz never tried to hit the officer. She said he swerved to avoid hitting a cruiser and did a 360.
"He was trying to steer back the wheel and that's when the cop came in front of the car," Santiago said.
When he tried to control the wheel, she said that's when everything changed.
"He looked at me, and then when he looked at me, I looked at him and then I turned back and his eyes just went back," said Santiago.
Santiago told Ch. 3 that Cruz did try to evade police, but she says he had no intention of hitting them.
"I told him to stop and he stopped, but then he kept going, so the cop car came in front of us. He didn't want to hit it so he tried to swerve and that's when he hit the pole," Santiago said.
Protesters shut down a major road in Wethersfield on Thursday during a planned demonstration.
With voices raised, more than 100 people demanded discipline for the officers involved.
"I want them to get fired," Santiago said.
The protest lasted more than an hour and was peaceful throughout.
Police Chief James Cetran, who has also been criticized for his response to this shooting was at the demonstration, blocking traffic and overseeing the safety of those protesting against his department.
Since the incident, activists have been calling for accountability, transparency and justice.
"It doesn't feel real. I shouldn't be standing here," Santiago said at a makeshift vigil for Vega Cruz in Hartford.
They said drivers should anticipate road closures and delays on the Silas Deane Highway, in the area of Nott Street, Cumberland Avenue, Oxford Street, and Jordan Lane.
A comment from activist Cornell Lewis has town officials on alert.
"We want them to feel the same kind of pain that we feel as people of color every time police shoots us down," Lewis said.
Wethersfield police said in a Facebook post "Please be assured the safety and peace of mind of residents and visitors is our foremost priority. We are preparing for this event to ensure the safety of participants and our community. We will respect the First Amendment rights granted to all to exercise free speech and peaceably assemble."
Wethersfield Town Manager Gary Evans said "Give those who are rallying today the opportunity to have their concerns heard in a non-confrontational manner. Let people come and have their voices be heard and that’s the best way to support the officers.”
Evans also said he spoke to Lewis after the comment was made, and concluded the activist didn't mean there would be violence.
When asked neighboring police departments would help, Evans said he could not speak about logistics.
Eulizier has been involved in a deadly shooting before, records show.
A report from the state's attorney's office showed that he fired his gun, along with a state trooper, at a robbery suspect in 2015 while working as a Manchester police officer.
The state's attorney's office said it later found that the shooting was justified.
