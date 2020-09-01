WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - As schools reopen across the state, Channel 3 is highlighting the different plans that districts have in place.
A little similar to Glastonbury, Wethersfield students will attend school in person twice a week in their cohort.
The plan is still being adapted, but right now, about 80 percent of students opted for the hybrid model.
The cohorts are broken down by first letter of last name.
A through K will be in school Mondays and Tuesday.
L through Z on Thursdays and Fridays.
Both cohorts learn from home on Wednesdays to give the school a chance to deep clean.
Wethersfield Public Schools Superintendent Michael Emmett says he's seen an amazing amount of resilience from March to now.
His staff has worked long hours through the Summer to figure out the best plan for their students.
"It has been extraordinarily complex. You’re dealing with anxiety. You’re dealing with the fear of the unknown and you’re also dealing with that excitement of knowing that your kids are coming back and talking with kids here in the community over the course of the Summer. I have not come across one student that has said that they don’t want to come back. They miss their friends, they miss their teachers, and they miss the routine," Superintendent Emmett tells us.
The district will adjust the schedule on shorter weeks.
Other changes include things like the drinking fountains being off limits.
Students and teachers will be given another option to stay hydrated.
School activities are limited too and at the end of the day, students will be dismissed by grade from their classrooms at specific time intervals depending on if they’re riding the bus or getting picked up.
They’ll be expected to go directly to their pickup location.
Superintendent Emmett says it’s important students and teachers continue following health guidelines.
"That includes the masks. That includes PPE for our staff. That includes frequent hand washing, having supplies available in the building, and, above all, if you are sick to stay home, that’s a key component," Superintendent Emmett explained.
To limit the flow of traffic, there are now four entry points into the elementary school.
Staff will be stationed at each location to help direct students and ensure they are following safety protocols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.