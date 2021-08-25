Wethersfield veteran works to get 3 Afghans to safety

WETHERSFIELD, Ct. (WFSB) - A Wethersfield retired Army Master Sergeant, Morgan Fiszel, is trying to get three afghans to safety.
These men who helped Morgan Fiszel when he was in Afghanistan.
“I was in Afghanistan from 2012-13,” said Fiszel.
Fiszel served in the army for 23 years. He was deployed to help in construction projects.
He said he was “there to provide depot level repair and maintenance and service on helicopters at Baghram Airfield. “
The mission was a joint effort between Americans and Afghans.
“I had an interpreter, and there was an engineer and some construction people, all who were local Afghans,” Fiszel said. “I built some pretty strong relationships with them, became friends, shared stories.”
When Fiszel returned home to Wethersfield, those friendships remained.
“We interact on social media, talk via email,” he said.
Then, the Taliban took over, all progress made over the last 19 years, wiped away in months.
FISZEL said the Taliban are seeking vengeance. “The Taliban knows who was providing support to the U.S. Armed Forces, and it’s almost as if they’re being hunted down.”
Fiszel said the friendly Facebook messages have now turned frighteningly desperate.
“They are petrified. They’re sending me emails, they’re sending me Facebook messages, asking what I can do to help them out,” he said.
These are two examples of the messages Fiszel has received:
“I believe that my life is and will continue to be in danger as long as I remain in Afghanistan. to protect me and my family, I have to be extremely careful to shelter my identity for fear of retribution by the Taliban.”
“we are hide from Taliban and they are looking for me and my family even we change our home to somewhere els. (sic) The Taliban are seeking and asking from our neighbors about us. Please help us we are in a big and dangerous trouble.”
Fiszel said he feels helpless, he is doing his best to help three Afghans.
He believes a special immigrant visa may be the best and only hope for them, so he wrote a letter of recommendation and its now part of the application to get the men out of Afghanistan.
As of Aug. 25, he said the government has only inquired about one of the three men and he feels time is running out.
“The Taliban is knocking on their doors, three or four times a day looking for them,” Fiszel said.
Fiszel said he looks at the calendar and sees the end of August deadline to get out of Afghanistan is fast approaching,
He recognizes, not he, not even the three Afghans control their fate. He’s forced to put his trust in the State Department.
“With the way things are playing out, I don’t have confidence in what’s happening and it’s just very frustrating,” Fiszel said. “They were there for us and I definitely feel that we are not there for them.”
He said the Taliban have a perimeter outside of the airport and since the men he’s trying to help are being targeted, it’s not going to be easy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.