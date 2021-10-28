NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The $1,000 a Day Sweepstakes is a weekday sweepstakes that begins at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 and ends Wednesday, November 24, 2021 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 6:00 p.m. E.T. each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period to be eligible for that day’s drawing. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.
Sponsor: WFSB/Meredith Corporation, 3 Denise D’Ascenzo Way, Rocky Hill CT 06067
ENTRY: Watch Eyewitness News on WFSB each weekday from Thursday, October 28, 2021 to Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 5:00-6:00 p.m. E.T. A video and audio announcement will provide the weekday code word. Then go to https://www.wfsb.com/contests/, click the $1,000 a Day Sweepstakes link, complete the registration and enter the correct weekday code word to receive one (1) entry. There is no cost to register or enter. Each weekday code word expires at 6:00 p.m. E.T. on the day that it airs. Entries containing an incorrect code word or attempted after each weekday’s entry period will not be accepted.
LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per weekday code word. No group entries. Non-winning weekday entries will not be carried forward to subsequent drawings.
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Connecticut in the WFSB viewing area (Hartford & New Haven Nielsen DMA) who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about each weekday from Thursday, October 28, 2021 – Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at approximately 6:05 p.m., Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received containing a correct code word. One (1) winner will be selected each weekday (20 winners total). Each weekday winner will receive a $1,000.00 check made payable to winner once all required eligibility paperwork has been returned to Sponsor. One prize per household.
Winner(s) will be notified by e-mail and/or phone at approximately 10:00 a.m. E.T. the weekday morning following winner selection. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from all remaining entries containing a correct code word. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.
ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received containing a correct code word.
PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Sponsor uses the information you provide, see Sponsor’s privacy policy at https://www.wfsb.com/site/privacy.html. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.
OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received containing a correct code word prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding on-line entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within five (5) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, is unable to travel on dates of prize or attend event on prize date or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, another winner will be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible entries containing a correct code word. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, CT state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Friday, November 10, 2021 to “Winners’ List/$1,000 a Day” at the Sponsor’s address above.
This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.
