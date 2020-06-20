(WFSB) - Members of WFSB were honored with a New England Emmy on Saturday night for the "Sisters Forever" story.
The award was for the News Specialty Report-Human Interest category.
Denise D'Ascenzo, along with photojournalist Eric Budney and executive producer Tracy Furey were honored with the award.
Someone You Should Know: Sisters defying the odds
The story featured Carmen and Lupita Solis, a set of conjoined twins. Denise met with them in November of 2019. The two sisters from New Milford have been defying the odds since they were born.
Their story began in Veracruz, Mexico and the girls are now enrolled at Northwestern Connecticut Community College in Winsted. They are hoping to get into the certified Vet Tech program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.