(WFSB) – Several members of WFSB were honored with regional Edward R. Murrow Awards on Tuesday.
The awards were for stories in the Feature Reporting and News Series categories.
Denise D’Ascenzo, along with photojournalist Eric Budney and executive producer Tracy Furey, won the regional Edward R. Murrow Award in the News Series category for the “Sisters Forever” story.
Someone You Should Know: Sisters defying the odds
The story featured a set of conjoined twins. Denise met with Carmen and Lupita Solis in November of 2019. The two sisters from New Milford have been defying the odds since they were born.
Their story began in Veracruz, Mexico and the girls are now enrolled at Northwestern Connecticut Community College in Winsted. They are hoping to get into the certified Vet Tech program.
Another winner of a regional Edward R. Murrow Award was Caitlin Nuclo along with photojournalist Thomas Kienzler.
The “Morning Bus Project” won in the Feature Reporting category. The story focuses on a Connecticut photographer, Greg Miller.
Miller started the ‘Morning Bus Project’ to take pictures of students as they wait for their buses at the end of their driveways. He said after the Sandy Hook school shooting, he looked at the morning ritual of waiting for the bus differently.
Local photographer's latest project captures those 'fleeting moments'
The project started with Miller taking photos of his daughter waiting for the bus.
Regional Murrow Award winners will automatically advance to national judging.
