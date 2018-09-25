STORRS, CT (WFSB) - A gubernatorial debate with three candidates will be held tomorrow night on the UConn campus.
WFSB is hosting the event and it's the first time unaffiliated candidate Oz Greibel will be able to debate the issues with major party candidates Democrat Ned Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski.
Some of those attending will be students.
Not every student knows there is a debate tomorrow, but many do as UConn's president sent out an email last week.
Those planning to go are hoping the candidates address issues important to them.
"I believe we need a governor who focuses on rebuilding higher education and supporting higher education,” said Damon Reynolds.
Damon Reynolds may not be your average student. His role in UConn's undergraduate Student Government is creating a better relationship with town leaders as well as state lawmakers.
HIs concerns about graduating and finding a job are shared by many students.
“UConn has an immense impact on the state but we need a governor who has policies that promote economic growth, bring businesses back, and get jobs back in the state to keep people in the state,” said Reynolds.
Wednesday night, three candidates running for governor will face off in a debate on the UConn campus.
Stefanowski, Lamont, and Griebel will all participate.
Creating more jobs, cutting taxes, and tolls have dominated other debates. Faculty and students at UConn will want to know the candidates stand on education and keeping some of the best and brightest from moving to other states.
“In the class they mention that with nursing is one of the only professions where we have a good outlook on being able to afford housing once we graduate, based on your wage and what rents are going to be like,” said Dominika Adamczyk.
In order to attend the debate, students and faculty need to get tickets, which are free and can be picked up at the Jorgensen Center.
The debate will be held from 7 to 8 p.m.
