(WFSB) - Saturday’s Hartford Courant included a column with questions about a state contract recently awarded to the public relations company run by Face the State co-host Duby McDowell. WFSB released the following statement in response to the column:
“WFSB’s Face the State is meant to address the pulse of Connecticut politics, and that is why Duby McDowell is one of the independent contractor hosts. We understand that her unrelated PR firm has a state contract regarding to Covid-19 communications, and for that reason going forward she will not report on Covid-19 for the show. She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and understanding of a variety of other hot button topics that will surely keep Face the State viewers engaged and educated.”
Face the State airs Sunday mornings at 8:30 on WFSB.
