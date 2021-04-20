HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced a plan to phase out COVID-19 restrictions for businesses.
By May 19, all restrictions for businesses will be lifted, with the exception of indoor masking.
Channel 3 asked viewers to weigh in on a poll Monday afternoon, which, by late morning Tuesday, showed 58 percent of those who participated do not agree with the decision to lift restrictions next month.
Forty-two percent said they were on board with the decision.
These were the results as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The easing of restrictions will begin on May 1. That’s when the curfew for businesses will go from 11 p.m. to midnight. Bars will also be able to reopen and there will be no limits on table sizes.
Additionally, outdoor restrictions will be lifted, where alcohol can be consumed outside at businesses without the purchase of food.
On May 19, all remaining business restrictions will be lifted, meaning social distancing mandates will be up to businesses.
Lamont did note that indoor masking will continue.
He went on to say that this is all dependent on COVID cases and vaccination rates.
