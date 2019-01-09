STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Stratford Conservation Commission is searching for someone who may have taken whale remains that washed up on a beach.
The remains of a rare Pygmy Sperm Whale washed up onto Russian Beach in December 2018.
The commission said it was expected the what carcass would eventually wash out to sea.
Representatives from Mystic Aquarium evaluated the whale, but determined they would not be performing a necropsy.
The conservation commission said they were monitoring the whale’s remains.
They said as some point on December 30, the whale was removed from the beach, possibly with the use of a cart or ATV.
The Yale Peabody Museum was in the process of obtaining permits to collect the whale carcass due to it being a rare species.
If anyone know the whereabout of the whale remains, they are asked to call 203-385-4006.
