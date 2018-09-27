RALEIGH, NC (WFSB) - It's been 21 years since the Hartford Whalers played a National Hockey League game.
In December, the same franchise will wear the green, blue and white once again.
The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Thursday that the Whalers will make a brief return on Dec. 23.
It posted photos of the iconic jerseys to its Twitter page.
They'll be worn as part of "Whalers Night" at the PNC Arena.
It's back. 🐳12.23.18 » https://t.co/aFma1rQhaE pic.twitter.com/MZ9t6YEFof— Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) September 27, 2018
The franchise said it's a way to honor its history.
It said the jerseys will be available for purchase at a later date.
The Whalers called Hartford home between 1974 and 1997.
Ownership relocated the team to North Carolina and cited poor attendance and a lack of corporate support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.