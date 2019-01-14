WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A state park in Wallingford that was closed due to tornado damage last spring has reopened.
Wharton Brook State Park was closed on May 15, 2018.
Hundreds of trees were damaged and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection conducted extensive cleanup measures.
DEEP also worked with officials at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden, which was decimated by the same storm. It said Sleeping Giant could reopen this spring.
“We sincerely appreciate the public’s understanding as we work to repair the damage caused by the storms of May 15 and other significant rain events," said Katie Dykes, DEEP's commissioner designate. "When park visitors return to Wharton Brook State Park they will find a park that has been significantly altered by Mother Nature and the impacts of climate change. Thanks to help from the Sleeping Giant Park Association we have made significant inroads in clearing the damage along many miles of trails, however much of the park remains unsafe. Once the work of clearing and repairing the trails is substantially complete, DEEP looks forward to reopening Sleeping Giant for visitors.”
Gov. Ned Lamont acknowledged the people have been anxious to get back in the parks.
"Our first priority is to ensure the safety of all visitors to our state parks, and I want to thank everyone for their patience during these ongoing efforts and for heeding the closure warnings," Lamont said. "We're excited that Wharton Brook has re-opened and are hopeful that we'll get Sleeping Giant back open in time as the warmer weather approaches. I want to especially thank all of the state's partners who have assisted in the clean-up efforts – their teamwork with the state is part of what makes Connecticut's natural resources so great."
