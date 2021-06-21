CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- The Travelers Championship is happening this week at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
It’s been a staple in the town of Cromwell since the 1980s, and with no spectators allowed last year, organizers and the community have been gearing up for fans this year.
The tournament kicks off on Thursday, with many well-known pro golfers in the playing field, including Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, and more.
Tickets went on sale back in May, and guests were required to purchase them ahead of time online.
As of Monday, Sunday ground tickets are sold out.
In accordance with the PGA TOUR’s health and safety guidelines, there will be new on-site protocols in place for 2021, including:
- All tournament ticket sales will be digital, and spectators of all ages must have a ticket to gain entry to the grounds. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and no tickets will be available at the gate.
- No cash will be accepted on-site at TPC River Highlands. All concessions and retail locations will accept cashless forms of payment.
- Masks should be worn at all times by unvaccinated guests. Fully vaccinated guests don't have to wear a mask indoors or outdoors.
- Spectators must follow social distancing measures.
For more information on the Travelers Championship, protocols that will be in place, and ticket information, click here.
