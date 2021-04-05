(WFSB) - Every person in Connecticut eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine can now schedule an appointment, but many parents are now finding themselves vaccinated, while their young children aren’t.
Parents in this spot may be wondering what they can do as a family that’s safe for everyone.
Channel 3 caught up with a mother before turning to an expert for advice.
“I did have a tenderness in my arm,” said Willona Amoakoh of Manchester.
Amoakoh has three children and recently received her second dose of the vaccine.
I definitely felt empowered, like I really did something to break some barriers,” she said.
She came home to her 11, 9 and 5-year-olds, who, because of their age, aren’t eligible to get their vaccines.
So, while she’s on her way to full vaccination, it won’t change what goes on under her roof.
“It’s going to stay the same,” Amoakoh said. “I think just given the vaccine, we have that, but we still need to be washing our hands.”
That’s because doctors said while very slim, the chance is there for vaccinated parents to unknowingly transmit the virus to their children.
Dr. Summer McGee is the dean of the School of Health Sciences at the University of New Haven.
“Asymptomatic transmission may be possible, but I think we have to remember that if you are in a household with small children, the likelihood of them getting ill is very small,” McGee said.
Amoakoh said she is taking no chances.
While she’s looking forward to life after vaccination, most of the activities her children will be doing will be outside.
“We’re definitely looking forward to camp, just for them to be outdoors again,” Amoakoh said. “[We] definitely want to be careful and safe but just to have a summer.”
Doctors said vaccinated parents don’t pose the greatest risk. The greatest risk still comes from the people whose vaccine status is unknown.
“It’s always a good idea when you’re around others who are not from your household, to wear a mask as much as possible, unless you’re around fully vaccinated others,” McGee said.
So for Amoakoh’s family, that means the days of going to the mall together or sitting in their favorite restaurant for a meal may have to wait just a little longer.
“You just need to be careful, because at the end of the day, there are people who may not get vaccinated and I still have to have my kids practice that safety measure,” Amoakoh said.
In the comfort of the home, doctors said the vaccine should bring freedom and peace of mind.
“Transmission may be possible, but severe illness is really probably not very likely, so I think parents can take their masks off, breathe a sigh of relief once they’re fully vaccinated,” McGee said.
Less than a week ago, Pfizer reported its trial of the vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 went very well and the company plans to submit the results to the Food and Drug Administration in the coming weeks for emergency use authorization.
More information about the state's vaccine rollout, including registration information and clinic sites, can be found here.
