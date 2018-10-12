HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - What's now Post Tropical Cyclone Michael spread it's far-reaching outer bands into the eastern half of Connecticut on Friday morning.
A wind advisory was issued for the shoreline until 12 p.m.
A flash flood watch was effect for the state's southern counties, but it expired at 6 a.m.
"It's pouring out there along the shoreline [Friday] morning, so please be careful driving," said meteorologist Scot Haney.
Haney said the rain was actually the result of two systems coming together. One was Michael. The other was a cold front.
"Michael will move rapidly out to sea [Friday] and weather conditions will improve nicely," Haney said. "The rain in southeastern Connecticut will end quickly, then clouds will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies [Friday] afternoon."
A strong breeze will bring in cooler and drier air.
Temperatures for the rest of Friday should be in the mid-to-upper 60s.
The humidity should also be noticeably lower.
Temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s, perhaps 30s in some of the more cooler parts of the state, by Friday night.
"After a mainly clear evening, the sky will become mostly cloudy after midnight and a couple of showers may move into the state during the pre-dawn hours," Haney said.
Saturday morning, just in time for the Eversource Hartford Marathon, will feature clouds and showers. Temps will also be in the 40s.
"The showers won’t last long," Haney said. "High pressure will move into the region [Saturday] afternoon and the sky will become partly sunny."
Temps will remain cool and only reach the 50s to near 60.
There will also be a brisk breeze.
