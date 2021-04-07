(WFSB) -- As many people are getting vaccinated, keeping track of those vaccination cards could be a challenge.
For anyone who loses their vaccine card, contact your vaccine provider immediately.
You can also call the state's Department of Public Health Immunization Information Line at 860-509-7929.
Also, if you saved your information electronically, you can access it through v-safe or VaxText.
The Centers for Disease Control said people should keep their vaccination card handy in case they need it for future use.
Also, consider taking a picture of your vaccination card after your second shot appointment as a backup copy.
For more information from the CDC, click here.
