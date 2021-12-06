WFSB – Connecticut is seeing a rise in COVID cases as the holiday season draws nearer. Now, there is an uptick in hospitalizations.
“I would expect this to continue to rise throughout December and into January,” says Dr. Ulysses Wu, system doctor of infectious diseases at Hartford Healthcare.
The question is whether this spike is due to early holiday gatherings.
“I think it’s continuing, but the numbers started rising before Thanksgiving,” says Wu.
Now, experts say the omicron variant is here. Researchers found their first sample of it in Connecticut over the weekend.
“We are seeing that it likely has more transmissibility in regards to delta,” says Wu.
Doctors say it’s safe to continue gathering with the family and friends, as long as you follow public health guidelines. This includes getting vaccinated.
“The masking, you know staying six feet apart, the being careful while we travel or are in enclosed spaces with a lot of people that you may not even know their vaccination status,” says Wu.
Doctors say the vaccine may not be as effective at keeping omicron out, but it can help your immune system fight after infection.
“I think we’re gonna find, and this is going out on a limb, that the vaccines are going to hold up somewhat to omicron,” Wu says.
“You’ve got to know that the boosters and the vaccines are keeping you out of the hospitals or keeping you out of the morgue,” Wu continues.
Experts say delta remains the dominant strain here in Connecticut but given the early signs on how quickly omicron can spread, doctors think it could take over as the most common variant.
