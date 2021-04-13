(CNN/WFSB) -- Now that there is a pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, many who may have already received the dose are left wondering what to do next.
On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration issued a recommendation that the United States pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine.
CDC and FDA recommend US pause use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine over blood clot concerns
This comes after six reported cases in the U.S. of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot called a “cerebral venous sinus thrombosis.”
The six reported cases were among more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the United States. All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.
In Connecticut, roughly 100,000 residents have received the J&J vaccine with no reported serious adverse events, officials have said.
CT DPH recommends that COVID vaccine providers pause Johnson & Johnson vaccines
Symptoms to keep an eye out for
- According to the CDC, people who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.
- Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System by clicking here.
What’s being done now
- The CDC said it will meet with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance.
The “FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases. Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot," the FDA and CDC said in a joint statement.
