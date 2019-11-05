HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Polls opened on Election Day at 6 a.m.
Typically, fewer people vote during local elections than during a state election year.
However, officials would argue that these are the elections that matter the most. Not just because local offices are up for grabs, but city and town questions will also be decided.
Here's a list of questions that are on ballots around the state.
Secretary of the state Denise Merrill said that on average less than 30 percent of registered voters head to the polls for these elections.
"Just, come out and vote," Merrill said. "These people step up for office. It’s not easy to run for local office there’s no compensation for most of these jobs. So come out and vote for them."
Before heading to local polling places, voters were asked to keep the following in mind:
- Check their local polling place location and registration status at myvote.ct.gov.
- An election hotline is available if polling issues arise at 866-733-2463 or by emailing elections@ct.gov.
- A photo ID is not needed, unless a voter is registering to vote. If no voter ID, the voter will be asked to sign an affidavit, per the secretary of the state's office.
Anyone who has not registered to vote can do so at their Town or City Hall. It must also be done before 8 p.m. in order to cast a ballot.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Campaign 2019.
