What you need to know about Election Day 2019

(WFSB) -- Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

It's a municipal election year, which means there will be mayoral and first selectman races happening in cities and towns across the state.

Voters will also weigh in on town-wide questions about a variety of things. See a list of some questions you may see on your ballot here.

Here are the candidates for some of the big city races happening in Connecticut.

Hartford

Luke Bronin (D)

James McCauley (R)

Aaron Lewis

Giselle Gigi Jacobs

W. Michael Downes

Eddie Perez

Tylon Butler

New Haven

Justin Elicker (D)

Toni Harp

Roger Uihlein

Seth Poole

New London

Michael Passero (D)

Marty Olsen (R)

Frida Berrigan

Middletown

Benjamin Florsheim (D)

Sebastian Giuliano (R)

Valeka Clarke

Waterbury

Neil O’Leary (D)

Ray Work (R)

Vernon Matthew Jr. (I)

Keisha Gilliams

Robert Crispino

Tyler McElrath

Bridgeport

Joseph Ganim (D)

John Rodriguez (R)

Ethan Book

Jeff Kohut

Marilyn Moore

Mary Ann McLaine

Danbury

Christopher Setaro (D)

Mark Boughton (R)

To see the ballot for each town, click here.

Are you registered to vote? Click here to find out.

Need to find your polling location? Click here.

