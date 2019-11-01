What you need to know about Election Day 2019

(WFSB) -- Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
It's a municipal election year, which means there will be mayoral and first selectman races happening in cities and towns across the state.
Voters will also weigh in on town-wide questions about a variety of things. See a list of some questions you may see on your ballot here.
Here are the candidates for some of the big city races happening in Connecticut.
Hartford
Luke Bronin (D)
James McCauley (R)
Aaron Lewis
Giselle Gigi Jacobs
W. Michael Downes
Eddie Perez
Tylon Butler
New Haven
Justin Elicker (D)
Toni Harp
Roger Uihlein
Seth Poole
New London
Michael Passero (D)
Marty Olsen (R)
Frida Berrigan
Middletown
Benjamin Florsheim (D)
Sebastian Giuliano (R)
Valeka Clarke
Waterbury
Neil O’Leary (D)
Ray Work (R)
Vernon Matthew Jr. (I)
Keisha Gilliams
Robert Crispino
Tyler McElrath
Bridgeport
Joseph Ganim (D)
John Rodriguez (R)
Ethan Book
Jeff Kohut
Marilyn Moore
Mary Ann McLaine
Danbury
Christopher Setaro (D)
Mark Boughton (R)
To see the ballot for each town, click here.
Are you registered to vote? Click here to find out.
Need to find your polling location? Click here.
