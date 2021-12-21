NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – It doesn't matter if it’s Metro-North or Amtrak, while inside New Haven’s Union Station the message was clear: Everyone is supposed to be wearing a mask.
Those heading to New York for the holidays should expect some COVID-related mandates when they board a train.
“I feel very safe,” said Cheryl Horner of Norwalk. “I used to live in Guilford. My kids were living in Norwalk and I used to travel all the time.”
In fact, even if a person is fully vaccinated, masks are still required inside stations, on platforms, and onboard a train.
“My experience has been pretty good so far. [It] seems everyone wears their mask,” said Gavin Guerrette, a Yale student from Pennsylvania. “You have the people going around checking tickets [and] checking for masks as well.”
According to Metro-North, failure to do so could mean removal by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority or Connecticut State Police. In Connecticut, that could also come with a $100 fine.
“I feel secure, because if you don’t have a mask, you can’t get inside the train, even if you have a ticket,” said Ernest Merant of New York City. “You have to have a mask and be safe.”
There are reminders all over Union Station about social distancing and mask wearing. Travelers said there are even more protections in place once people get into New York City.
“It was a bit of a cultural shock coming from a suburban area outside of Philadelphia where masks and vax cards were not as big a deal and then come to New York and recognizing that pretty much everywhere you go, you need your vax card,” Guerrette said.
If plans include grabbing dinner, seeing a show, or heading to a game, people need to be vaccinated.
In New York City, anyone 5 years old and older is required to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID vaccine to eat inside a restaurant, or to get into a bar or nightclub.
The same goes for gyms and fitness studios, movie theaters, concert venues, museums, sports arenas and other indoor entertainment areas.
Starting next Monday, people 12 and up will have to show proof they are fully vaccinated. By the end of January, the same will go for children ages 5 to 11.
“It’s definitely a shift, but I think it’s a way for reducing COVID cases,” Guerrette said. “I’m totally fine with it.”
