Tuesday, Nov. 6 is Election Day.
Folks will head to the polls between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. to cast their votes for governor, lieutenant governor, one United States senator seat, five Congressional seats, and state House and Senate seats.
Voting:
Who/what will be on the ballot in my town?
Who are my current elected officials?
What I need to know for Election Day registration?
Race for Governor, Lieutenant Governor
Republican Bob Stefanowski and Joe Markley
Democratic Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz
Unaffiliated Oz Griebel and Monte Frank
U.S. Senate
Incumbent Democrat Chris Murphy
Republican Matt Corey
Congressional District 1
Incumbent Democrat John Larson
Republican Jennifer Nye
Congressional District 2
Incumbent Democrat Joe Courtney
Republican Danny Postemski Jr.
Congressional District 3
Incumbent Democrat Rosa DeLauro
Republican Angel Cadena
Congressional District 4
Incumbent Democrat Jim Himes
Republican Harry Arora
Congressional District 5
Democrat Jahana Hayes
Republican Manny Santos
Treasurer
Democrat Shawn Wooden
Republican Thad Gray
Comptroller
Democrat Kevin Lembo
Republican Kurt Miller
Attorney General
Democrat William Tong
Republican Sue Hatfield
State ballot questions:
Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to ensure (1) that all moneys contained in the Special Transportation Fund be used solely for transportation purposes, including the payment of debts of the state incurred for transportation purposes, and (2) that sources of funds deposited in the Special Transportation Fund be deposited in said fund so long as such sources are authorized by statute to be collected or received by the state?
Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to require (1) a public hearing and the enactment of legislation limited in subject matter to the transfer, sale or disposition of state-owned or state-controlled real property or interests in real property in order for the General Assembly to require a state agency to sell, transfer or dispose of any real property or interest in real property that is under the custody or control of the agency, and (2) if such property is under the custody or control of the Department of Agriculture or the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, that such enactment of legislation be passed by a two-thirds vote of the total membership of each house of the General Assembly?
Also, should contact the hotline at 866-733-2463 (866-SEEC-INFO) or email elections@ct.gov.
