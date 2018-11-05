Election Day

Tuesday, Nov. 6 is Election Day.

Folks will head to the polls between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. to cast their votes for governor, lieutenant governor, one United States senator seat, five Congressional seats, and state House and Senate seats.

Voting:

Am I registered to vote?

Where is my polling location?

Who/what will be on the ballot in my town?

Other helpful info for voters

Who are my current elected officials?

What I need to know for Election Day registration?

Race for Governor, Lieutenant Governor

Republican Bob Stefanowski and Joe Markley

Democratic Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz

Unaffiliated Oz Griebel and Monte Frank

Watch each candidate on Ch. 3's Face the State

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Democrat Chris Murphy

Republican Matt Corey

Congressional District 1

Incumbent Democrat John Larson

Republican Jennifer Nye

Congressional District 2

Incumbent Democrat Joe Courtney

Republican Danny Postemski Jr.

Congressional District 3

Incumbent Democrat Rosa DeLauro

Republican Angel Cadena

Congressional District 4

Incumbent Democrat Jim Himes

Republican Harry Arora

Congressional District 5

Democrat Jahana Hayes

Republican Manny Santos

See other state House of Representatives and state Senate match-ups

Treasurer

Democrat Shawn Wooden

Republican Thad Gray

Comptroller

Democrat Kevin Lembo

Republican Kurt Miller

Attorney General

Democrat William Tong

Republican Sue Hatfield

Watch the Ch. 3 Attorney General debate here

State ballot questions:

Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to ensure (1) that all moneys contained in the Special Transportation Fund be used solely for transportation purposes, including the payment of debts of the state incurred for transportation purposes, and (2) that sources of funds deposited in the Special Transportation Fund be deposited in said fund so long as such sources are authorized by statute to be collected or received by the state?

Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to require (1) a public hearing and the enactment of legislation limited in subject matter to the transfer, sale or disposition of state-owned or state-controlled real property or interests in real property in order for the General Assembly to require a state agency to sell, transfer or dispose of any real property or interest in real property that is under the custody or control of the agency, and (2) if such property is under the custody or control of the Department of Agriculture or the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, that such enactment of legislation be passed by a two-thirds vote of the total membership of each house of the General Assembly?

Having an issue at the poll? Report it here to Channel 3

Also, should contact the hotline at 866-733-2463 (866-SEEC-INFO) or email elections@ct.gov.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.