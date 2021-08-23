HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tropical Depression Henri saunters back through Connecticut over the course of Monday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said as the storm moves from west to east, there will be scattered showers with at times tropical downpours.
"Atop the already saturated ground, an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain, locally more, could lead to isolated poor drainage and perhaps flash flooding," Dixon said.
A flash flood warning was issued for Hartford County and central Tolland County until 3 p.m.
A flood watch for the whole state remains in effect through Monday night.
It may not rain all day in every town, but those that do get it will also deal with heavy rain.
The risk of severe weather is low; however, Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler will be watched. See it below or check Channel 3's interactive radar here.
"Like with the remnants of Fred, there could be a quick/small tornado over the next few hours," Dixon said.
Temperatures on Monday should range from 75 to 80 degrees.
The fourth heat wave of the season is expected follow Henri.
Power outages that last at least 48 hours or longer will be a concern as temperatures climb into the 90s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Overnight lows will be in the 70s.
The humidity will also be a factor those three days.
The skies should be partly sunny each day.
"A cold front could spur some thunderstorms late Thursday, that will end/break the combined heat and humidity as we close out the week," Dixon said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.