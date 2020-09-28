MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Next week, thousands of athletes will be competing in the Eversource Hartford Marathon.
While the event is virtual this year, athletes are still hard at work getting ready.
The journey looks different for athletes of different abilities, including Tiffany Struder of Manchester, a wheelchair athlete.
“For me I like the longer ones best,” Struder said. “But they’re great. Every race is great in its own way.”
She has competed in 5Ks, marathons and even an Olympic triathlon.
“This year is going to be the first year that I’m running a marathon on my push rim,” she explained. “I normally run on a hand cycle. But I’ve done all different types of races.”
Struder was partially paralyzed in a car accident.
However, her disability doesn’t hold her back from doing what she loves.
She will be among the thousands of athletes competing in the Eversource Hartford Marathon.
“Us coming out and just doing the races just brings awareness that these adaptions are available,” Struder said. “They are something that can keep you moving.”
Those adaptions were made possible with the help of Achilles International, an organization that helps athletes with disabilities participate in mainstream running events.
“It’s about inclusion, it’s about empowerment, and it’s about accomplishing anything despite any limitation you have,” said Erin Spaulding, president, Achilles International.
The Connecticut branch works with about 100 athletes of all abilities across the state.
This year, 18 Achilles athletes are participating in the marathon, despite the event happening virtually this year. It’s happening between Oct. 8 and Oct. 11.
One hundred percent of registration proceeds go back to local charities this year.
Achilles is one of the official charity partners of the marathon.
Spaulding said adaptive equipment is expensive and this year has posed many fundraising challenges for local charities.
“If they need racing equipment like a hand cycle, like a racing cycle, it’s all out of pocket,” she said. “All of the money we raise goes to helping our athletes so that they can move, so they can be active and cross those finish lines.”
As Struder prepared to compete in the half marathon race, she had a message.
“Your mind and your passion is always going to be there,” she said. “So if you think you can do it, you are going to do it.”
Registration is still open for the Eversource Hartford Marathon. Athletes can sign up here.
For more information on Achilles, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.